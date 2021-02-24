Investigation leads to narcotics arrests

Staff Report

A search warrant at a residence led to an arrest last week on possession of illegal narcotics, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

The arrest capped an investigation into a recent overdose he said.

Narcotics agents arrested Robert McBride, 44 and Lindsey Langlois, 39, on charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I and Schedule II narcotics.

Both are being held at Iberville Parish Jail on bond $80,000 each, as of Tuesday.