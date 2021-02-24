Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Staff Report

A traffic stop led to two arrests on drug charges last week, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Narcotics agents with the IPSO arrested Jeremy Doiron, 36, for possession of Schedule I narcotics, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, expired driver’s license and failure to signal. He is being held on $55,000 bond.

Jaci Lewis, 35, was arrested for possession of Schedule II narcotics and introduction of contraband in a correction center. She is being held on $15,000 bond.