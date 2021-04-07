Agents seize $20K in drugs during arrest in St. Gabriel

Staff Report

A search warrant by Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents led to the arrest of a St. Gabriel man on numerous drug-related charges, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Agents arrested Charles Alexander Jr., 37, of 4725 Martin Luther King Parkway following an investigation, which led to the seizure of drugs that had a street value of approximately $20,000.

Alexander was arrested on the following charges:

Illegal possession of marijuana, second offense.

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (cocaine over 200 mg.)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics (Xanax).

Unlawful use of body armor.

Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Possession of firearms with controlled dangerous substances.

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

“The arrest will have a severe impact on the drug distribution in the St. Gabriel area,” Stassi said.

“Our special thanks go to the Gonzales Police Department for their assistance in the execution of the search warrants.”

Bond was set at $50,000.