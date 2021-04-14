Plaquemine man arrested on narcotics, weapons charges

Staff Report

A search warrant at a residence on Plaquemine Street led to arrest of a local man and seizure of narcotics.

Narcotics agents arrested David Jones, 46, at his home last week, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

He was taken into custody for the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (oxycodone).

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics. (methamphetamine).

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (cocaine).

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (marijuana).

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

He remains in custody on a bond of $127,000.