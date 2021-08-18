Plaquemine PD, IPSO combine efforts for drug/weapon arrests

Staff Report

Increased patrols in high crime areas led to a string of arrests on drug charges and possession of illegal firearms last week.

The arrest came on the heels of the July 20 public meeting, after which Plaquemine Chief of Police Kenny Payne and Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi beefed up the patrols in high-crime areas, including areas where shootings have occurred. Payne and Stassi have pledged to continue those efforts.

The arrest included:

George Johnson, Jr., 18, of 58720 Meriam St., Plaquemine, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (marijuana); illegally carrying a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance; illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile; possession of drug paraphernalia; and tail lamps required.

Jayl’n Smith, 25, of 58667 Capt. TT. Harris, Plaquemine, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (marijuana); illegally carrying a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance; resisting arrest; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Camron Hammond, 21, of 7180 S. River Rd., Addis, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (marijuana); illegally carrying a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to appear in court.

Hosey Banks, 26, of 23711 Fleniken St., Plaquemine, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (marijuana); illegally carrying a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; 2 counts failure to appear in court.

Jonathan Jordan, 35, of 23943 Taylor St., Plaquemine, was arrested for: possession of Schedule I narcotics (marijuana); possession of Schedule II narcotics (cocaine); open container; obstruction of justice; and turn signal required.

Jason Reed, II, 19, of 63120 Bayou Jacob Rd., Plaquemine, was arrested for illegal carrying of weapon.

An arrest warrant was issued for Clifton Lee, Jr., 20, of 58533 Cpt. TT Harris, Plaquemine, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In addition to these arrests, detectives also seized a handgun and an AK47 with a pistol grip.