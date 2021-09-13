One arrested, one at large after Plaquemine shootout

Staff Report

One man was arrested, and another remained at large for their alleged involvement in a shootout Sept. 6 in Plaquemine, according to Plaquemine Chief of Police Kenny Payne and Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Lawrence Pugh, 28, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, while an arrest warrant has been issued for Raymon Battiste on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

The arrest was made and the warrant was issued after police were dispatched to the corner of Marshall Street and Nat’s Alley after shots were fired. The suspects fled the scene prior to officers arriving at the scene.

Officers recovered more than 30 shell casings from two different caliber guns.

Payne and Stassi say they remain committed to ridding the city of senseless gun violence. They said offenders will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Those with information one the whereabouts of Battiste are asked to contact the Plaquemine Police Department at (225) 687-9273 or the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 687-3553.