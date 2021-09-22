Men arrested after attempted theft of catalytic converter

Staff Report

Two men were booked into the Iberville Parish Jail after attempted theft of a catalytic converter, among other charges.

The arrests came after deputies were dispatched to a local mechanic shop on reports of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival deputies encountered a male subject attempting to remove the converter from a vehicle at the shop, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Deputies arrested John Cessford, 22, of Baker and Jeremy Hobgood, 41of Slaughter.

Cessford was booked into jail on charges of attempted theft; simple criminal damage to property; criminal trespassing; and possession of marijuana, Schedule II and Schedule IV narcotics. He is being held on $20,000 bond.

Hobgood was booked on charges of attempted theft; simple criminal damage to property; criminal trespassing; possession of marijuana, Schedule II and Schedule IV narcotics; misrepresentation during booking; driving under suspension; switched plate; and no insurance. He is being held on $20,000 bond.