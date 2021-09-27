Plaquemine man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Pointe Coupee Parish

Staff Report

The search for a man accused of a murder at an Erwinville bar last week led to the arrest of a Plaquemine man wanted on second-degree murder charges that stemmed from an April shooting.

Deputies arrested Deondra Lagarde, 17, who was wanted for attempted murder of a pregnant Plaquemine woman he allegedly shot in the head last April, Simmers said.

Lagarde was found at Campbell’s home in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to Zack Simmers, a spokesman for West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Lagarde was living in Pointe Coupee Parish with Ronald Campbell, 17, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Trey Allen, 21, of Livonia on Sept. 17 at RAXX Bar & Grill, located less than a half-mile from the Pointe Coupee Parish line.

The search for Campbell led detectives to Pointe Coupee Parish, where they found LaGarde for the Plaquemine shooting that occurred on April 9.

Campbell was booked into the West Baton Rouge Detention Center in Port Allen, while LaGarde was taken to the Iberville Parish Jail.

LaGarde remains in custody in $250,000 bond.

“We had been in search for him for a while,” Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

Both men will be tried as adults, according to District Attorney Tony Clayton.

No Louisiana juvenile facility would take Campbell or Lagarde into custody. The closest available facility was in Dothan, Ala.

Meanwhile, Clayton said he will urge the West Baton Rouge Parish Council to revoke the license for RAXX until an investigation on how juveniles entered the nightclub.

The Louisiana Alcohol Tobacco Control Board has pulled the permit for RAXX as part of an emergency suspension.

Clayton said the ATC will address the request for RAXX to reopen during a hearing Oct. 5.

“One of my questions I shall ask is if they provided minors – people under the age of 21 -- with open accounts to buy alcohol,” he said. “I do not ask questions to which I don’t already know the answer.”