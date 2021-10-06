DA’s office brings tough prosecution to violent crimes

Staff Report

Strong prosecution of violent crimes is one of the priorities of 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton, and his agency has pushed through convictions and guilty pleas on a numerous cases involving felony crimes with weapons in Iberville, West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee parishes.

IBERVILLE

Jamarcus Collins, 23, 58733 Jetson Ave., Plaquemine, pled guilty to armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon May 10. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison without benefit of parole on the armed robbery count, and a consecutive 10 years in prison on the firearm count.

WEST BATON ROUGE

Arthur Breaux, 57, 786 Burbridge Ave., Port Allen, was found guilty of principal to second degree robbery and principal to home invasion. He entered the home of Leon Altazan on 6th Street in Port Allen through an unlocked back door Dec. 10, 2018. He attempted to strangle Altazan, who was sleeping in his bed at the time. Altazan awoke and fought off Breaux, but Breaux stole his pants with his wallet, which was holding $1,600. Breaux knew the victim because he had done work for him in the past. He has not been sentenced yet.

Kevin Hamburg, 25, of 7740 Morel Lane, Ventress, was found guilty of attempted second degree murder, attempted armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm. Hamburg shot at Jeremy Gremillion, a patron at the La. Express Truck Stop in Erwinville in the early hours of Aug. 16, 2017. Video footage at the truck stop showed the shooting. The shooter was identified as Hamburg. He did not know the victim but attempted to rob him in the altercation. Hamburg was sentenced to 50 years in prison for attempted second degree murder, a concurrent sentence of 45 years in prison for attempted armed robbery, and 20 years to run consecutive for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

POINTE COUPEE

Javon Batiste recently was sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter, illegal possession of stolen firearms (two counts), and obstruction of justice.

He was sentenced to a total of 40 years at hard labor on the manslaughter count, five years on the possession of stolen firearms count, and 20 years on the obstruction of justice count, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Batiste shot and killed Jaelen Fowler on March 27, 2019 on Pecan Drive in New Roads as the result of an on-going feud between them. He hid the weapon behind a shed near the crime scene.