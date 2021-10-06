White Castle man in custody after April drive-by shooting in Ascension

Staff Report

A White Castle man arrested last week faces four counts of first-degree murder and other charges related to an April 27 drive-by shooting incident in Donaldsonville.

Chancellor Williams, 19, of White Castle was booked Sept. 27 into the Ascension Parish Jail on four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated damage to property, illegal use of weapons, and assault by drive-by shooting.

On Tuesday evening, April 27, deputies responded to the area of West 7th Street in Donaldsonville in reference to a drive-by shooting. One victim was shot and transported to a nearby hospital and treated for their injuries and released.

As the investigation continued, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit identified Williams as the suspect.

With assistance from the Iberville Sheriff’s Office, Williams was arrested and transported to the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.