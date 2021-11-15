Stassi warns residents of address fraud scams

Staff Report

'Tis the season for fraudulent activity, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, and he wants all residents to take a vigilant approach to the scams that have become commonplace during the holiday season.

Stassi said he has received numerous complaints that “change-of-address cards have been fraudulently submitted to the post office.

“Some people, unbeknownst to them, are getting a change-of-address at the post office, going to different states,” he said. "I’ve talked to the local postmaster and told them to be leery of these people. You can do it now without talking with the people.”

He referred to one resident who said they have received mail and emails with notification that accounts have been opened in their names at out-of-state banks and loan companies.

The resident said they filed with identitytheft.gov and froze their credit reports from all three credit bureaus, but the notices keep coming.

Residents who have not received mail on a normal schedule in recent weeks should contact the United States Postal Service at (800) 275-8777 or visit their website at www.usps.com, or contact the local post office to confirm their address.

This is the time when we have to be most secure of our finances and all scams,” Stassi said. “This is their Christmas, so we have to be on guard … this is crunch time.”

Any parish residents who notice a change-of-address card fraudulently submitted on their behalf should contact the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s office at (225) 687-3553 or their local police department to file a report.