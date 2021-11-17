Juveniles arrested after truck theft

Staff Report

Three juveniles are in custody after a surveillance video from a Plaquemine gas station/convenience store showed them steal a truck and drive it to Baton Rouge.

The incident on Nov.7 led to multiple agencies going into a chase to capture the juveniles, who ditched the truck along Harrell’s Ferry Road, where they were captured a short time later, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Two of the juveniles were 16, one was 17. One of the juveniles had a criminal record for carrying a stolen weapon used in a crime recently in Baton Rouge.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said all drivers should remember to lock their doors and never leave valuables in sight when they exit from their vehicles.