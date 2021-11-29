Convicted rapist receives 11 life sentences

Staff Report

A Plaquemine man was sentenced to 11 life sentences for first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to District Attorney Tony M. Clayton.

Sean Wilkinson was arrested for the crimes on Sept. 19, 2017. He was later indicted by an Iberville Parish Grand Jury.

District Judge Elizabeth Engolio handed down the mandatory sentence after denying Wilkinson’s motion for a new trial and judgement notwithstanding the verdict.

The sentence was in accordance with the law relative to first-degree rape and the maximum sentence for indecent behavior of a juvenile.

Wilkinson was convicted Nov. 4, two days after the trial began. The 12-person jury deliberated approximately three hours before finding him guilty.

The verdict was unanimous.

Ron Gathe, Chief of Trials for the District Attorney’s Office, led the prosecution of the case. He was assisted by Assistant District Attorney Niki Roberts, Timmy Collins and Brilliant Clayton.