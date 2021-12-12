Multi-parish investigation nets three arrests, meth, illegal guns

Staff Report

A joint investigation by the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and five other agencies uncovered a methamphetamine trafficking organization and led to the confiscation of a large amount of crystal methamphetamine and numerous firearms last week.

The Baton Rouge Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency, with assistance from the Gonzales Police Department, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and St. Charles Parish Sheriff Office, assisted Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office in the investigation, which led to search warrants in which agents seized approximately 25 pounds of crystal methamphetamine valued at over $100,000.

This trafficking organization is responsible for distributing large quantities of crystal methamphetamine throughout Iberville, Ascension, Assumption and East Baton Rouge parishes, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, who also serves president of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association.

The three arrests included Reshide Wooden, Raven Harris and Denzel Gray, all of Donaldsonville

“It’s nonstop, but we have to keep on it,” Stassi said. “Guns are just a part of it, and these days they can’t have one without the other.”

Smuggling along borders and from China have played a major role in the ever-growing proliferation of firearms and illegal drugs, he said.

“I think is has a lot to do with this. They’re bringing in some high-grade meth coming from Mexico and China, and they can make is so pure.

“The ‘Shake and Bake’ labs are a thing of the past … you can get it brought in almost medical grade now and bring it in at big bunches at a time,” Stassi said. “My people working with DEA has helped us upgrade our resources and enabled us to do more.”

The growing influx of illegal drugs and firearms has become regular discussion among sheriffs across the state and throughout the nation, he said.

“The brotherhood at the sheriff’s association and the way we’ve been able to work with other agencies and our partners along the way is what has helped us keep ahead of the drug people,” Stassi said. “The dealers are fighting, while we’re working together. The thirst for drugs is never-ending.”

The extensive investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected, he said.