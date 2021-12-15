Plaquemine man sentenced on attempted second degree murder charges

Staff Report

A Plaquemine man received two 35-year sentences in 18th Judicial District Court on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to District Attorney Tony Clayton.

District Judge Elizabeth Engolio also issued Quinton Lawrence, 59, five-year sentences on each of the three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer by use of a firearm.

Lawrence also received a 20-year sentence for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Engolio issued the sentences following Lawrence’s convictions on Oct. 2.

According to Clayton, the incident stemmed from a dispute in December 2015 with neighbors of whom Lawrence went to their residence threatening them. Lawrence, who had previously been convicted of aggravated battery in June of 2012 with a different victim, ultimately fired shots striking one of the neighbors.

Lawrence then went to his home across the street and when officers approached the door, he leveled his gun up to the officers and refused commands to put the weapon down causing one of the officers to fire his duty weapon, hitting Lawrence, according to Clayton.

Louisiana State Police assisted in the investigation.

“I commend the work of the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Plaquemine Police Department and Louisiana State Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators. They did a great job working this case which went hand in hand with the prosecution of Quinton Lawrence,” Clayton said. “I hope this prosecution and sentence will send a message that gun violence in the 18th Judicial District will not be tolerated.”