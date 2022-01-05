Sheriff Stassi targets gun violence in 2022

Staff Report

A New Year’s weekend without gun violence brought a sense of relief to Iberville Parish sheriff’s deputies, but it’s not a reason to rest, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi.

The quiet start to 2022 came on the heels of a gunfire in two areas of the parish Christmas weekend.

Shots were fired during the holidays at a club in Seymourville, as well as a nightclub in White Castle.

“We had some gunplay in the high crime areas, but no life-threatening injuries – but it’s still too much gunplay,” he said.

Law enforcement has seen an increased difficult in getting witnesses to provide information after a crime.

“They want to handle it themselves – and that is not a good way to do it,” he said.

Efforts continue to get the guns off the street, but Stassi urges against retaliation as opposed to law enforcement.

“We don’t want this turn into what it has become in other cities and parishes,” Stassi said. “The reason we have so few here is because of the people who live in Iberville Parish, but we can’t let our guard down.”

The proximity to Baton Rouge has raised the level of concern in the past year.

The capitol city’s homicide rate spiked to a record 121 last year.

That figure does not tell the whole story, Stassi said.

“If all who were struck by a bullet would’ve died, the total would’ve been between 400 and 500,” he said. “It’s a testimony to the people of Iberville that we don’t have that kind of crime in our parish, and we aim to keep it that way.”

The spike in homicides, particularly among the 17-25 age group, needs to be addressed beyond law enforcement, Stassi said.

He believes it’s time for state government to take a more active role in efforts to curb homicides.

“It’s their problem, but they’ve been too busy trying to legalize marijuana,” Stassi said. “We’ve been saying for years that it’s a gateway drug.

“I’m not saying everyone who smokes weed goes onto other things, but everyone who goes onto other things starts with weed,” he said. “We’re losing ground as they try to appease all sides, and you can’t do that.”