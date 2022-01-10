Vandalism forces closure of two Plaquemine parks

Staff Report

Two parks operated by the City of Plaquemine will remain closed indefinitely after vandals struck at both sites.

The Fort Area Park was targeted last week for the third time in the last year. Graffiti was painted along walkways and city police have reviewed camera footage from the park as part of the investigation.

The basketball goal was shot out, and in a separate incident, men armed with guns were also seen at the park. The City asks that anyone with information about the graffiti please contact the Plaquemine Police Department.

Meanwhile, vandals damaged a water fountain at Herman Graham Park on Meriam Street, near Bayou Road.

“It’s a shame because we’ve put out nearly $400,000 for those two parks,” Mayor Ed Reeves said. “We’re trying to improve recreation in our city and things like this happen. It’s really sad.”