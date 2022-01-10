14-year-old charged with murder, sent to Alabama facility at city’s expense

Staff Report

A 14-year-old is in custody on murder charges in the shooting of a 17-year-old man Jan. 5 in Plaquemine, and the case has brought out Police Chief Kenny Payne’s frustration over laws on handling juvenile offenders.

The 14-year-old entered the home in the 59000 block of Nathan Georgetown Street about 4 a.m. The victim was found dead later that morning.

The Plaquemine City Police Department received the call about 7 a.m. after family members found Tramone Montrell McGinnis suffering from gunshot wounds.

The incident was not related to gang activity.

The lack of available space in Louisiana juvenile detention facilities forced Payne's office to send the juvenile to a facility in Alabama.

The detention came at a cost of $600 a day for the Plaquemine Police Department.

“That’s money out of my department’s budget, and they’re in those facilities that require psychologist and psychiatrists,” Payne said.

The costs did not stop there.

Payne had to send two officers to drive the accused murder to the Alabama facility. They had to pick him up from the center on Monday.

“That put me two officers short on those shifts, all for a man who knew what he was doing,” Payne said.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a feud between the families of the juvenile and the victim.

“He knew what he was doing and those were his intentions,” Payne said. "I’m not saying we should lock every victim and throw away to key, but we need a place to keep them."

Juveniles accused of murder must remain in custody, however.

Louisiana juvenile justice laws allow for house arrest, which requires the offenders to wear ankle bracelets.

The ankle bracelet is part of a flawed approach, Payne said.

“The battery for the ankle bracelet goes out, they don’t charge them, and they just go back to doing what they do,” he said. “The bracelets don’t work … there’s no deterrent, and that’s the biggest problem here.”

Eighteenth Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton used one word to express his thoughts on the current state of the Louisiana juvenile judicial system.

“Pathetic,” he said.

Reform of the state Office of Juvenile Justice is long overdue, Clayton said.

“Shame on the legislature for not enacting laws and not implementing a system to fix this problem,” he said. "I’ve always said the system should not just be a holding system for juveniles until they become adults.

“In doing as they are now, they’re only going to institutionalize them … and that process does not have any aspect of rehabilitation,” Clayton said.

A state law that took effect in 2019 required that raised the minimum age from 17 to 18 to try an offender as an adult has exacerbated the problems., Payne said.

It has also given opportunities for adult offenders to exploit that loophole.

“For example, we see kids handling dope deals for adults,” he said. “An adult who does that will go to jail, but the kid goes back on the street, and they know that.

“The law added one more year to the time that you have to treat the underage offenders with kid gloves.

“It’s wrong because at 16 and 17, they know what they’re doing.”

In most cases, those who commit violent crimes are repeat offenders, and most of them know how the limits the state imposes on law enforcement.

“I don’t know a solution to that problem,” Payne said. “But I know we need a facility so we can keep our people safe.

“The criminals know what’s going, so what do we do?"

Payne does not fault the judicial system, which shares much of the same frustration.

“They know that the one year they added gave young offenders a free pass to do whatever they want," he said. "They know the system. The biggest issue is that politicians don’t know the system.

“I can’t see any reason they had to raise the juvenile age … it made no sense.. It just puts another set of cuffs on law enforcement.

“The morals of some politicians are astounding,” he said. “Some of them will do whatever it takes to get elected.”

It does not have to be that way, Payne said.

“I’m an elected official, and I sometimes have to put people in jail, but people in this city realize we’re doing our job," he said.