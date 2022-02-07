Youth violence forum scheduled for Feb. 23

Staff Report

The rash of youth violence in Iberville Parish and throughout the Baton Rouge Metropolitan region will be the focus of a public discussion at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.

The “Remedies for Youth Violence Community Forum” is scheduled Feb. 23 at the church, located at 23030 Talbot Rd.

The Rev. Clyde McNell Sr. will serve as moderator for the forum.

“We’ve put a panel together with the idea to help the parents – particularly single mothers – on things they can do to not stress themselves,” McNell said. “We want to give the parents suggestions and give the children suggestions and let all of them talk about their concerns.”

The public is invited to attend.