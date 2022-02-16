District attorney says expanding early childhood education could reduce youth crimes

Staff Report

The spike in juvenile crime and how to address it remains one of Louisiana’s biggest struggles until the state addresses the missing piece in the puzzle, District Attorney Tony Clayton said.

It’s early childhood education.

“That remains the piece we haven’t figured out in the crime puzzle,” Clayton said. “Once we fit that piece into the puzzle, we will be well on our way into a basically crime-free society.”

Funding poses the biggest challenge.

Nearly 20 percent of the state lives below the poverty line, defined as $26,500 in the 2020 census. The figure does not include those who are just above the line, listed as “asset limited, income constrained and employed” or “Alice.”

Increased funding of early childhood education could lead the state onto a path that would improve test scores in schools, curb the dropout rate and significantly reduce the crime rate, officials say.

“If you look at other first-world countries – Singapore, for example – you’ll see that the higher the level of education, the lower level you have for crime,” Clayton said. “Once we figure that out, we will have figured out this matrix.”

Clayton’s approach means a “start over” on kindergarten, which would ultimately reverse the current trend.

“You could start with a child at its early age, and 15 years down the road you have an educated child, and at 20, that child is educated, their children will be educated, and the following generations will continue the cycle,” Clayton said.

“It’s a matter of working in reverse, and it reverts to what many consider the basic blueprint for civilized behavior.

“It goes back to the Ten Commandments – thou shall not steal, thou shall not kill etc.,” he said. “Those are the basic tenets of what a society is based upon.”

State lawmakers approved a bill last year by Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, that mandated schooling for preschool-age children.

Clayton said believes it was a big step in the right direction.

“The problem with this country, and patricianly this state, was that kids were not mandated to start school until first grade – in other countries, kids start at three years old,” he said. “My 2-year-old grandchild was counting to 10, but we had her in preschool.

“If we catch up with children in China who learn those skills at 3 years old, we’ll be able to catch up,” Clayton said. “We now have to start over with kindergarten and take inverted actions."

The proposed state budget for the next fiscal year would allocate early childhood programs $43 million from the executive budget.

Of that amount, $18 million would go to programs for 4-year-olds, putting an additional $1,000 to each 4-year-old seated because of years of underfunding.

It's a start in the process to catch up on the additional funding needed for early childhood education in Louisiana, said Libbie Sonnier, executive director at The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children.

“Everybody in the state struggles with access to child care, but if you think about rural areas in particularly, they definitely struggle because they have constrained budgets and less opportunities to generate revenue to support an early care and education system.”

A proposal would add another $25 million in the child-care assistance program to increase access for families who qualify for child-care assistance.

The proposal also included a request for $50 million in the supplemental budget to be allocated for one-time funds into the early childhood education fund.

The $25 million, with the new rates that went into effect Feb. 1, would cover an additional 2,000 children across Louisiana, with the $25 million per seat cap.

If the $50 million Gov. John Bel Edwards suggested in the supplemental budget would go into the early childhood fund, that money could match local dollars, Sonnier said.

“If a number of local areas say they have a couple of million here and a couple of million there, the $50 million the governor is putting in the incentive fund can be doubled to $100 million, which would serve an additional 8,000 children,” she said.

The current system across Louisiana and throughout much of the U.S. has created a chain of “perpetually uneducated families” and generations of households who rely on the welfare system.

Strong leadership in the 18th Judicial District parishes – Pointe Coupee, Iberville and West Baton Rouge – has helped keep the discussion in the forefront, Sonnier said.

“They’re constantly thinking of ways to increase access so they can support families (who) are working and/or are in school,” she said.

“Again, they need additional resources to do that. It’s expensive to care for toddlers, and all three parishes are bedroom communities, and they need to know there’s access to quality childcare."