Two cases yield seven arrests on drug charges

Staff Report

Two drug busts in two days last week put seven people in jail, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

The arrests on Friday came after narcotics agents executed a search warrant of a residence on 62015 Bayou Road in Plaquemine.

Those arrested include:

Donnie Sanchez, 43, on two counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remained in custody Monday on $12,000 bond.

Trinity Alverez, 47, on one count each of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. She was released on bond.

Henry Myles, 40, on one count of possession of Schedule I narcotics. He remained in custody at Iberville Parish Jail on $5,000 bond, as of Monday.

Roy Ussery, 41, on one count each of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He remained in custody at Iberville Parish Jail on $42,500 bond, as of Monday.

In the traffic stop Thursday along Interstate 10 near Grosse Tete, deputies seized 63 pounds of marijuana. Agents arrested the following suspects for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics.