Son of St. Gabriel police chief arrested in shooting

Staff Report

The son of the St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau is in custody after a shooting Friday night that left one man injured.

Kevin Ambeau Jr., 32, was arrested shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday on two counts of second-degree murder, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He turned himself over to authorities on Sunday, two days after he allegedly fired a gun toward two people. He shot one man in the arm, Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

Ambeau had been arrested in 2015 when he killed two people who tried to break into his home, Stassi said.

A grand jury in Iberville Parish cleared Ambeau for wrongdoing in that incident, and he received no indictment.

The shooting occurred within the St. Gabriel city limits, but the sheriff’s office will handle the investigation.