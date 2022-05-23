Domestic dispute leads to apparent murder-suicide, authorities say

Staff Report

Authorities say a domestic dispute led to an apparent murder-suicide last week in Maringouin.

Samuel Moody, 40, and Janna Hoffman, both of Maringouin, were found dead shot dead inside their home on Wheelock Lane when the Maringouin Police Department responded to the call just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.

The Maringouin Police Department and Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office both investigated the incident.

“We determine that they had some family problems that led to this … family problems that came to a head, and just too much pressure,” Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

Neither the sheriff’s office nor Maringouin Police Department prior to the day of the shooting for domestic calls.