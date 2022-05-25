Jury finds White Castle man guilty on 2020 murder charge

Staff Report

A 12-member jury in Iberville Parish deliberated for more than three hours late into the night of May 12 before it unanimously found a White Castle man guilty in a 2020 homicide in Bayou Goula.

Dionte Bracken, 21, of 57345 Cpl. Herman Brown Drive, was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second degree murder, according to District Attorney Tony Clayton.

The victims, Jaion Knight and Deandre Brown, were sitting in Brown’s car on the night of Aug, 20, 2020, when Bracken emerged, opened the car door and started shooting, leaving very little opportunity for the victims to defend themselves, Clayton said.

Knight died and Brown was injured in the shooting. Bracken was arrested the next day.

Clayton commended the jury for its hard work in the three-day trial.

“They understood the case presented and handed down justice for the families and the Bayou Goula community,” he said.

He also praised the investigative work on the case.

“I commend the work of the Iberville, Ascension, and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Offices, along with the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab,” Clayton said. “They did a great job working this case and finding all the evidence across all these parishes.”

Chad Aguillard, who serves as Clayton’s Chief of Trials, prosecuted this case along with Assistant District Attorneys Niki Roberts and Brilliant Clayton.

Judge Alvin Batiste, Jr. presided over the case. He set a July 7 sentencing date for Bracken.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life in prison sentence. Attempted second degree murder carries up to 50 years in prison.

“This senseless gun violence needs to stop and will not be tolerated in the 18th Judicial District,” Clayton said. “Put the guns down and work out your differences.”