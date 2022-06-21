Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputies raid home of St. Gabriel police chief

Staff Report

The home of St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr. was raided by Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputies July 15 after items for murder investigation turned up missing.

The missing items were from some of the victims who died in a 2019 double homicide, Stassi said.

“Anytime you have to investigate a law enforcement brother, it’s tough,” Stassi told The Post/South.

The vehicle had numerous personal items, some of which had not been put into evidence.

Deputies have not found the money, but they seized computers, phones and videos from the actual building, Stassi said.

The videos may determine what happened to the evidence in the case, he said.

Ambeau, who has served 19 years as St. Gabriel Police Chief, has been fully cooperative in the investigation, Stassi said.

The Post/South called Ambeau for comment, but he did not return calls.

District Attorney Tony Clayton issued subpoenas for the deputies to raid Ambeau’s office and home.

The FBI is also involved in the case, Stassi said.