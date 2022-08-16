Man shot at church after funeral service, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office reports

Staff Report

A Baton Rouge man is in custody for his alleged involvement in a shooting that left one man wounded after a funeral outside a Plaquemine church Friday.

One man was wounded in the shooting. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Anthony Ross Janes, 18, was arrested for the shooting in the parking lot of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church on Bayou Jacob Road, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Janes is being held without bond on one count of attempted second degree murder, according to records from the Iberville Parish Jail.

The shooting occurred after a funeral service for a Baton Rouge man. It occurred after an argument outside the church as people were leaving the service.

“Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine, and I don’t like it,” Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

The funeral was for Plaquemine native Sheldon Gales, who was killed in Baton Rouge.

“The people used this solemn event because they knew it would gather the people they wanted, the ones they had a beef with,” Stassi said.