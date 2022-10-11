Jury convicts former police officer on child porn, sexual abuse of animals acts

Staff Report

A 12-member jury found former Iberville Parish Sheriff's deputy Shaderick Jones guilty of 24 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 55 counts of sexual abuse of animals in a trial in 18th Judicial District Court in Port Allen, according to 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton.

The trial, before District Judge Tonya Lurry, lasted four days and ended with the verdict on Sept. 23. Sentencing was set by Judge Lurry on Dec. 7 for Jones, 45, of 435 Gladilus St., Port Allen.

The case was opened after a video on Facebook messenger was reported to police. A search warrant was obtained, and numerous images of pornography involving juveniles were found on Jones’ mobile devices. The case involved other evidence also found of the sexual abuse of animals.

The case was tried by Assistant DAs Lonnie Guidroz and Kristen Canezaro.

“I want to thank the jury, which had to listen to and decide on a sickening case,” Clayton said. “I am seeking the maximum sentence for Jones – over 500 years in prison. I think he should die in prison for the horrible acts committed.”