$1 million bond set for man charged in camp burglaries

Staff Report

Bond was set at $1 million on a Bayou Sorrell man accused of burglary and theft of camps in the spillway near the Grand River dike landing.

The arrest of Charles Louis Poston III capped a seven-month investigation by Iberville Parish deputies, Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

Poston was charged on 14 counts of simple burglary, one charge of felony vehicle motor theft, one charge criminal trespassing and one charge of failure to appear in court.

Poston allegedly broke into camps, stole firearms and other belongings, and lived off the food from those dwellings. He is also accused of stealing knives, clothes, boots and other items.

“If he was being released prior to being sentenced to prison, it would be a manhunt second to none,” Stassi said.

During the weekend Poston allegedly lived in tree stands and other shelters.

Poston took advantage of most camp owners being away from those dwellings on weekdays, Stassi said.

“Most people were vulnerable because they don’t stay 24 hours a day, seven days a week at those camps,” he said. “When they’d leave, he’d go eat whatever food was leftover and move back in … he broke into these camps multiple times.”

Camp owners put together what Stassi called “The Spillway Posse,” that helped deputies find Poston. “This case was certainly different,” he said.