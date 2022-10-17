St. Gabriel man arrested on child rape charges in East Baton Rouge Parish

Staff Report

A St. Gabriel man was taken into custody Sunday in East Baton Rouge Parish on active warrants for rape in Zachary and Baker, according to St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin “Butchie” Ambeau.

Ronald Hardy Jr., 40, was arrested for the rape of a child after the victim told officers Hardy Jr. forced her to have sex with him on numerous occasions, according to Ambeau. The investigation led to officers to find that open warrants had placed against Hardy Jr. for rape.

Hardy Jr. had no previous criminal history, Ambeau said. The charges against Hardy Jr. include seven counts of first-degree rape, aggravated incest, seven counts of aggravated crimes against nature, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and seven counts of performing sexual acts.