Iberville Parish narcotics agents make four arrests in separate cases

Staff Report

Intelligence shared between the Iberville Parish Narcotics Division and West Baton Rouge Narcotics Division led to two arrests, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

The investigation led to the arrests of Ashley Scales and David Jones,

Scales was arrested by detectives with the West Baton Rouge Narcotics Division on bench warrants for failure to appear on the following charges: three counts possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics; one count possession with the intent to distribute marijuana; one count Illegal possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance. Scales was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center as a fugitive for Iberville Parish.

Subsequently, agents arrested David Jones for 2 counts of Possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics. Agents seized approximately 1.65 grams of fentanyl and 8.86 grams of methamphetamine.

ADDITIONAL ARRESTS

Drug interdiction agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office made two arrests in unrelated incidents, according to Stassi.

On Nov. 8, Marco Antonio Godinez, 34, of Houston, was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (cocaine). Agents seized the cocaine which has an estimated street value of $200,000. On Nov.9, Frank Turner, 40, of Woodville, Miss., was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail for possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, possession with intent to distribute Adderall, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.