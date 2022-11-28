One dead after shootout at Grosse Tete truck stop

Staff Report

One person died Thanksgiving night from wounds he sustained after gunfire broke out at a Grosse Tete truck stop.

Shots were fired outside the Tiger Truck Stop about 10 p.m., according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Brett Stassi estimated that up to 50 shots were fired during the altercation, which sent stray bullets into the convenience store.

The bullets also hit vehicles in the parking lot.

Delmore Debose, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff said.

Debose’s brother was wounded in the shooting.

Deputies arrested Timothy Washington, 42, for his alleged involvement in the shootout.

Washington drove from the scene, but he was arrested at an apartment on Northfield Drive in Livonia.

“According to the investigation, the men had no connection, at all,” Stassi said. “One guy said he was sitting in his car when those guys said some derogatory things to him, and he didn’t do anything back.

“So he got out and tried to talk to him … next thing you know, he gets out and returns fire … one dead, one wounded,” he said. “The story he told mirrors what we saw on the video.”

The Livonia Police Department and Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office worked with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office on the arrest.

Washington was armed with a pistol and AR-style rifle, Thibodeaux said.

The SRT teams from the Iberville Parish and Pointe Coupee sheriff’s office were also called to the scene.

Washington surrendered without incident, Thibodeaux said.

He was booked at the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center as a fugitive from Iberville Parish.

Washington had a previous arrest on drug and gun charges in Baton Rouge in 2021. A bench warrant had been issued against Washington when he did not appear in court for arraignment. Stassi said he and his detectives will meet with District Attorney this week to determine if manslaughter charges are applicable.