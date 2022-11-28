Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne retires

Staff Report

Embattled Plaquemine City Police Chief Kenny Payne announced his retirement Monday, Mayor Ed Reeves said.

Payne’s retirement notice came after a court appearance Monday in which he entered guilty pleas on two counts of malfeasance in office.

The brief handwritten letter POST/SOUTH obtained from the city read:

“Effective today Nov. 20, 2022, I am retiring from my position as Chief of Police of the City of Plaquemine. It has been an honor and privilege working with you.”

Sincerely,

Kenneth C. Payne

On Monday afternoon, Reeves issued the following statement:

“Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne has submitted his retirement letter to the City of Plaquemine effective today. I have been advised that the Mayor and Board of Selectmen have 20 days, beginning tomorrow (Tuesday, Nov. 29) to appoint an interim police chief.

“I will call a special meeting within that 20-day period to make the appointment. The Interim Chief will serve in that capacity until an election can be held for Police Chief next year.”

His indictment stemmed from a charge that he sought sexual favors from a woman in exchange for reducing or dropping charges against her boyfriend.

The incident involving the woman allegedly occurred in April.

He also pleaded guilty on charges that he asked Sheriff Brett Stassi to drop charges against him.

“I told Kenny there’s not any ‘we’ in this, so I called the district attorney and the attorney general, and I turned it over to them,” Stassi said Monday morning. “Kenny then called me the following day and said he wanted to apologize and said that he shouldn’t have put me in that spot.”

Payne received a three-year suspended sentence on each count.

He joined the Plaquemine Police Department in 1995 and had served as police chief since 2015. His base salary with the city was $84,427, plus a car allowance and state supplemental pay.