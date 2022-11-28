Two in custody after gunfire in White Castle

Staff Report

Two men are in custody at Iberville Parish Jail after a report of gunfire Nov. 22 in downtown White Castle.

Damion Scott and Keegan Nicholas, both 19, were arrested after shots were fired about 1:16 p.m. at the intersection of La. 1 and La. 69.

Scott was charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder. Bond was set at $500,000 by District Judge Alvin Batiste. Nicholas was booked on two counts of principal to attempt second degree murder. Judge Batiste also set his bond at $500,000.