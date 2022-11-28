Vandals attack City Park again; parks closed until further notice

Staff Report

Not long after the City of Plaquemine reopened its city parks, the sites have been closed once again due to vandalism.

Vandals struck City Park on Belleview at Ferdinand on the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Mirrors were shattered, tissue and soap dispensers were ripped off the wall and trash was scattered in the men’s restroom.

The parks will remain closed until further notice, Mayor Ed Reeves Jr. said.

City police have investigated and checked cameras at the park.

Vandalism at City Park has cost taxpayers more than $10,000 for repairs this year, along with the cost for additional cameras at the parks.

Vandals had previous damaged the signage, swings, bathrooms and other facets of the parks.

At the COPAC (City of Plaquemine Activity Center), vandals set fire to two dilapidated cars the Plaquemine Fire Department used for excavation practice during recent drills.

At another facility, vandals stole cameras and broke the antennas so they would not transmit.