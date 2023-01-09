Officer arrested after fatal car crash bonds out of WBR Jail

Staff Report

Addis Police Officer David Cauthron, who was arrested following a crash in a high-speed chase that killed two Brusly High School students on New Year’s Eve, bonded out of jail Sunday, according to Sheriff Mike Cazes.

Cauthron, who was booked into West Baton Rouge Jail on two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injury, was released on $100,000 bond.

He was arrested Jan. 1.

His arrest followed the pursuit of suspect Tyquel Zanders, who was driving a vehicle that was allegedly stolen in Baton Rouge.

Cauthron ran a red light and struck a vehicle that took the lives of two Brusly High School students – cheerleaders Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16. Liam Dunn, Maggie’s brother – a student at University of Louisiana at Lafayette – sustained critical injuries in the crash. He is in a Baton Rouge hospital.