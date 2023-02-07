Iberville Parish traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of illegal drugs

Staff Report

Agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit initiated a traffic stop that led to a pursuit on I-10 into West Baton Rouge Parish and ended with one arrest and seizure of more than five pounds of illegal drugs.

The suspect, identified as Quentin Vezia, exited the interstate to avoid spike strips that had been deployed by West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Vezia then jumped from the moving vehicle, ran over his leg and ultimately crashed the vehicle.

Deputies on scene rendered medical attention until he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Two other occupants in the vehicle, an adult female and an infant, were unharmed but transported to the hospital for observation.

Agents seized approximately 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine and 3.2 pounds of marijuana that was in the vehicle. The seized narcotics have an estimated combined street value of $19,000.

A search warrant was secured by authorities to conduct a search of Vezia’s residence in Baton Rouge. Distributive amounts of cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, Xanax, and Adderall were seized from Vezie's residence.

Warrants for Vezia's arrest have been issued by multiple agencies and will be executed upon his release from the hospital. Agencies that participated in this investigation are Plaquemine City Police Narcotics, West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Port Allen City Police, Louisiana State Police, DEA Task Force, Gonzales City Police and Baton Rouge City Police.