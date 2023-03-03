St. Gabriel police officer charged with homicide in Livingston Parish

Staff Report

A St. Gabriel city police officer is in custody in Livingston Parish after being charged in the shooting of a man in Denham Springs man last week.

Bond is set at $275,000 on Andre Redditt, 27. He is charged with second degree murder in the slaying of Dylan Martin, his estranged partner.

“During our investigation, detectives learned he and his partner were estranged,” Livingston Parish Jason Ard said in a statement to Post/South.

Reddit entered the home on Arcwood Drive without permission overnight and fired multiple rounds at the victim, who was a visitor at that home, according to Ard. Reddit left the scene and drove to a Baton Rouge hospital, where he was treated for a stab wound he said he sustained in the incident.

He was taken into custody by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s and is now in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau issued the following statement on the incident:

“On March 2, 2023, the St. Gabriel Police Department was made aware of a shooting involving off-duty St. Gabriel Police Officer Andre Redditt. Officer Reddit has been employed with the St. Gabriel Police Department since July 2018. He left for a brief time and was employed with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office before returning to the St. Gabriel Police Department in June 2022.”

Ambeau had no further statement about the incident or arrest, and he said he is not involved in the investigation.

“Officer Redditt is a full-time employee with the St. Gabriel Police Department and is in good standing,” he said. “Upon learning of the shooting, Officer Reddit has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation. We are praying for all involved.”

The shooting remains under investigation by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.