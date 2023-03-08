Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office arrests three in recording, posting witness testimony

Staff Report

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office made three arrest and one more is pending for alleged participation in the illegal recording of witness testimony that was allegedly posted on social media.

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, the group recorded witnesses during the trial of Tyler Jackson, who was convicted on a second-degree murder charge for the 2018 slaying of Thailan Cutno.

The testimony of several witnesses had been recorded and posted on social media, according to Stassi.

The IPSO immediately found the persons responsible for posting the videos and issued warrants for their arrests.

The three who have been arrested thus far each were charged with three counts of intimidating a witness and three counts of obstruction of justice.

The three arrested were:

Lynnette Falcon, 30, Carville.

Stephen Falcon, 27, Baton Rouge

Marlayana Smith Jackson, 35, of St. Amant.

As of press time, an arrest warrant remained in place for Trenton Carter, 30, of White Castle, for one count of intimidating a witness and one count of obstruction of justice.

The obstruction count stems from allegations that Carter made threats to one of the witnesses on social media. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests will be forthcoming.