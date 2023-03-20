CRIME
Five arrested in attempt to smuggle drugs into Iberville Parish Jail
Staff Report
Narcotics agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested five people last week for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail.
The arrests include:
- Jamie Guidry, 41, on charges possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, introduction of contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a CDS in the presence of a juvenile.
- Jewell Herron, 42, for introduction of contraband.
- Coy Simpson, 45, for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, and introduction of contraband.
- Darius Washington, 35, for principal to possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics and principal to introduction of contraband; and
- Kerwin Williams, 40, for introduction of contraband.