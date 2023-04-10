One man arrested, one wanted after body found in Plaquemine front yard

Staff Report

One man is in custody and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of a suspect who allegedly killed a White Castle man early Friday.

The arrest came after a man was found dead on the lawn of a home on Kember Drive in Plaquemine.

Deputies arrested his father, Mario Harmason, 52, of Plaquemine, who was charged with felony counts of obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to second degree murder.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Nikeis Ladeant, 18.

At the time of the incident, Ladeant lived in Plaquemine on Kember Drive, but he also has ties to the Gretna area, according to Stassi.

Harmason allegedly helped Ladeant flee from the area, the sheriff said.

Stassi said he planned to turn over the warrant to U.S. Marshals.

The victim was identified as Kendrick Carter, 24, of White Castle. He was dead when deputies arrived at the scene.

The investigation follows a phone call from a resident just before 9 a.m. Friday. Residents in the neighborhood said they had heard gunshots late Thursday night.