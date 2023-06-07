Iberville Parish law enforcement aims to halt juvenile crimes during summer

John Dupont

Plaquemine city and Iberville Parish law enforcement officials said they will act with due diligence to safeguard against a possible increase in youth crime during the summer.

Concerns of youth crimes during the summer are nothing new for law enforcement, but it got off to an early start.

Shots were fired Memorial Day weekend in North Plaquemine on Warren Street and Jacob Street, Plaquemine Police Chief Robbie Johnson said.

Those incidents came after a 13-year-old girl was arrested after she allegedly burglarized Twin Exotic Vape, a retail business in a strip plaza near the intersection of Belleview and Sebastian Road in Plaquemine. The break-in occurred about 3:45 a.m. May 24.

Those incidents, along with the shots fired in two areas – Seymourville and along Barrow Street, east of La. 1 South – have heightened the concerns over what law enforcement officials in the area may face this summer.

“It’s all retaliatory and we don’t expect it to be over,” Johnson said. “It looks like it’s going to be a long summer.”

The violence stems from shootings going back between one and three years.

The fear of retaliation makes it a tougher problem for law enforcement, Johnson said.

“We’ve gotten zero cooperation – we’ve had to try to figure this out all on our own,” he said.

Officers will remain vigilant and work closely with the Iberville Sheriff’s Office on the youth issues, he said.

Sheriff Brett Stassi shares in the frustration.

“I’m praying for the best,” he said. “But since the graduation that night, it’s been a volatile time so far.

“Nobody has been killed, but bullets are ringing out,” Stassi said.

The gunshots fired May 19 in Seymourville may have not been reported to law enforcement had none of the bullets hit a house, he said.

“Nobody would’ve called,” the sheriff said.

While law enforcement officials are committed to keeping the parish safe, residents should not let those incidents go unreported, he said.

“Law enforcement can do only so much,” Stassi said. “Parents and witnesses need to step up.

“You can tell with this particular incident in Seymourville, shots rang out and the only report we got from it … we had to trace down a car that was shot at and we’ve got to trace down the people whose cars were in the yard – we’re investigating what they should’ve told us on Jump Street.”

Most of the people involved are not hardened criminals, he said.

“But if you’re a witness and fail to come forward, you put yourself into it … nobody wants to say they told us what happened,” Stassi said. “Unfortunately, the good suffer for the bad. They want to be cool, but it’s not cool when it makes you a criminal.”