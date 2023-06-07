Plaquemine shooting victim in stable condition, talks with Iberville Sheriff's deputies

John Dupont

The Plaquemine man who was shot in what was believed to be a crime of jealousy remains in stable condition and has spoken to deputies about the shooting.

“Yes, he’s been talking to us … it’s amazing,” Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

Adam Orellano, 37, allegedly used a .22-caliber pistol to fire two or three rounds to the head and wrist of Dylan Tullier, 30.

The gun was equipped with a silencer, Chief Deputy Ronnie Hebert said.

The entire incident was captured on video, Stassi said.

“It’s almost cult-like,” he said.

Orellano had been living back and forth between Zachary and the residence of his girlfriend Calista Kocsis, 44, who lives on Crescent Street.

The shooting took place outside the home, Hebert said.

Orellano suspected that Tullier had gotten involved with Kocsis.

“(Tullier) said he wasn’t trying to fool with the girl,” Stassi said.

Detectives have reviewed video at the house from the shooting.

The shooting occurred about 7:15 p.m. on May 23. Approximately 12 hours later, they reported the shooting to the Plaquemine Police Department, which is outside the jurisdiction where the shooting occurred.

Orellano remains in custody on $425,000 bond, and will be scheduled for arraignment, according to the sheriff.

He was accused of attempted second degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice.

Orellano is on parole for hit-and-run driving, obstruction of justice, and drug charges.

“He’s got a big rap sheet,” Stassi said.

Kocsis was arrested along with Kaleb McGraw, 23, of Plaquemine and Anna Williams, 21, of Sulphur.

Kocsis witnessed the shooting, while McGraw and Williams were inside the house at the time of the incident, Hebert said.

They were charged with accessory after-the-fact to an attempted second-degree murder.

Stassi said Friday that the charges may be reduced on McGraw and Williams. He said he plans to speak with District Attorney Tony Clayton about their charges before arraignment hearing.