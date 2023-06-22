Jury takes only eight minutes to issue guilty verdict in rape case

John Dupont

A grand jury in 18th Judicial District Court deliberated only eight minutes before it found a White Castle man guilty of first-degree rape Wednesday, June 21.

Patrick Calegan, 59, of 37325 Lone Star Rd., was arrested June 17, 2017, for the rape of a 6-year-old girl.

At the time, Callegan resided near the home where the child lived.

He initially admitted to certain aspects of the crime after the child identified him to law enforcement and medical personnel as the perpetrator of the offense.

Callegan initially pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and received a 30-year prison sentence. He has remained in jail since his arrest.

However, a change in the law last year allowed him to switch his plea to “not guilty.”

His plea prompted District Attorney Tony Clayton and his team to vigorously pursue a tougher charge of first-degree rape, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The three-day trial began Monday, June 20.

The case was tried by Assistant District Attorney Chris Edwards, who credited the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office for doing excellent police work and providing the DA’s Office extensive evidence.

“We called law enforcement as witnesses, and the victim was brave enough to testify in the trial,” Edwards said. “This very quick verdict was the result of a team effort and a very courageous little girl, who wanted to make sure Callegan never harms another person. Hopefully her courage will help other sexual crime victims come forward to law enforcement.

“It was a very emotional trial, and very difficult on everyone, including the jury. We thank them for their service in this terrible crime against a child.”

The change in the law where unanimous guilty verdicts are now required had opened the door for those who are convicted to change their plea, District Attorney Tony Clayton said.

“I’m telling these criminals that if they change their plea, we’re coming at them at full force with the toughest charges possible, especially in cases like this,” he said. “If they are going to put victims through the torment of a trial, we are going after them, and they will suffer the consequences. In this case, Callegan went from 30 years in prison to dying in prison.”

18th Judicial District Court Judge Elizabeth Engolio presided over the trial. She set sentencing for July 31.