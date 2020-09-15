Ascension Parish Public Schools to resume normal operations Wednesday

Staff Report

Ascension Public Schools will resume normal operations on Wednesday, Sept. 16, following closures from Hurricane Sally.

Students will return to school as originally scheduled. That means all primary students will return to school, and middle and high school students on an alternating schedule should attend in person if they are in the first group, usually identified as “A” group for most schools. The second “B” group will remain virtual on Wednesday.

This decision was made in consultation with emergency officials. Ascension Parish is no longer under a Hurricane Warning or a Tropical Storm Warning.

For all official decisions regarding school closures, please visit the district website, www.apsb.org.