Southern University Alumni Federation announces scholarship recipients

Staff Report

The Bayou Tri Parish Alumni Chapter of the Southern University Alumni Federation, chartered Dec. 14, 2019, announced its inaugural scholarships for the Fall 2020 semester. The chapter established three scholarships in each of its service areas, which includes the parishes of Iberville, West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee.

The chapter’s scholarship committee selected three scholars, and each student received a $500 award. Each scholarship honors a former trailblazer in education who resided in each of the parishes that the chapter serves. Scholarship recipients are Dajah Yvette Askins, representing Iberville Parish; Jalynn LaShun Davis representing Pointe Coupee Parish; and Kennedi Nicole Hudson, representing West Baton Rouge parish. All recipients will be attending Southern University-Baton Rouge for the Fall 2020 semester. Scholarships are funded by proceeds from the chapter’s fundraising activities, as well as generous donations from alumni and friends.

The recipient of the late Arnett James Memorial Scholarship is Dajah Yvette Askins, a graduate of Plaquemine High - Math and Science Academy - West. Dajah plans to major in Nursing.

The recipient of the late Lubertha Ellois Anderson Memorial Scholarship is Jalynn LaShun Davis, a graduate of STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee. Jaylnn plans to major in Business Management.

The recipient of the late James Nathaniel Moody Memorial Scholarship is Kennedi Nicole Hudson, a graduate of Brusly High School. Kennedi plans to major in Elementary Education.