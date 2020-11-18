Full-time school employees to receive 13th paycheck

Staff Report

The Iberville Parish School Board unanimously approved a one-time salary supplement for all full-time employees who are with the system as of Oct. 1 and remained employed through the issuance date of Dec. 11.

The 13th paycheck will come from a specific account for health insurance and benefits that includes a stipulation in the specific accounts for employee benefits that allows the board to give the overages to employees.

The projects and salary supplements come during a time when the board is reaping benefits from a healthy general fund reserve account, which has $35 million, Joffrion said.

“It’s significantly more than required, and we budgeted conservatively knowing we had these projects in mind,” he said.

The board will also receive plans for approval that will call for new roofing at several schools. Those projects will come at a cost of $4 million, which will come from the reserve fund.

The roof work is planned for MSA West, Plaquemine High and East Iberville. A driveway project at Dorseyville Elementary is also on the slate.