Iberville MSA celebrates veterans

Staff Report

Each year at Iberville Mathematics, Science and Arts Academy East, the students and staff celebrate our veterans with an assembly with special performances and speakers. This year, because of the COVID restrictions on large gatherings, the Veteran’s Day Committee wasn't going to let that stop them from honoring our veterans.

Being so close to a military base in Saint Gabriel, many of our students and staff members have family who have served or are currently serving. It is important to honor them and show appreciation for their service. The committee organized activities and contests to celebrate our service men and women.

Committee members, Bridget Zeringue, Samantha Guillory, April Gordon and Denise Elison organized two contests, a writing and poster contest, for the students to participate in. There was a record number of submissions. Out of 31 submissions in the poster contest, three winners were selected: Aja Penny, 3rd grade, Baylee Bryant, 6th grade, and Treasure Wells, 12th grade.

In the writing contest, the entire 3rd-5th grade students submitted an Acrostic Poem and there were 6 essay submissions. Two winners were selected for the Writing Contest: Ian Gautier, 5th grade and Adilee Levron, 8th grade.

Elementary students also participated in writing letters to Veterans, learning songs to honor and support our Veterans and completing beautiful artwork and murals. Each student also received a bracelet and participated in a Red, White and Blue dress down to support our Veterans. The student’s work and special performances can be found on MSAE Knights Facebook and Instagram pages.