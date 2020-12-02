Ibrville Parish School system begins plans for rapid testing

Staff Report

Rapid testing for the coronavirus will soon become available for students and public school system employees in Iberville Parish.

The tests will be conducted on the Eastbank through the St. Gabriel Health Clinic, while the Iberville Parish School System is also working with Access Health Clinic on the Plaquemine High School campus to administer testing on the Westbank, Superintendent Arthur Joffrion said.

The school system also began talk with Care South about a partnership, as well, he said.

Care South would cover the students in the White Castle area.

The testing will be free of charge, and will help the school system monitor the number of COVID cases per campus, Joffrion said.