School year going smoothly as COVID persists

Staff Report

Students and teachers have gradually grown accustomed to the protocols on campuses in the Iberville Parish school system, but it’s too early for anyone to let their guard down.

Those words from Superintendent Arthur Joffrion come as the school year is now in its sixth month that has gone surprisingly smooth, he said.

“In spite of everything educators and employees are dealing with, the quality of relationships and instruction created in classrooms is exactly the way we’d want,” he said.

All the same protocols remains in place, including all hand-sanitizing, limited capacity in cafeterias, packaged meals, employees and students having their temperatures monitored.

“I would definitely not in any way say we’re normal yet,” he said. “But it’s something we’ve gotten used to, and we continue to remind administrators on a fairly regular basis that now is not the time to reduce protocol in place.”

It continues what has been “a year like no other,” as Joffrion has said frequently since August.

While students, administration and faculty have adjusted to the changes, the concern about the spread of COVID-19 remains at the forefront.

“I think people have legitimate fears, and we don’t want to marginalize those fears,” he said. “We ask that everyone participate in the protocol. Just because you’re comfortable doesn’t mean everyone is.

“It’s not a time in which we can let down our guard, and we continue to monitor numbers several times a week, looking at positivity rates, the community positivity rates, quarantines and try our very best to make our decisions, per site and per program,” Joffrion said. “We don’t want to have to impact our whole system based on one school or one community.”