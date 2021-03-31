Outdoor graduations planned for area schools

Staff Report

One year after the pandemic changed the look of high school commencement ceremonies, graduations will resume to a somewhat normal approach this year.

The Iberville Parish School Board plans to hold outdoor graduations for the class of 2021 in late May.

The dates have not yet been announced, but the drop in COVID cases and increased number of vaccinations make the plan feasible, according to School Board Superintendent Arthur Joffrion.

Some social distancing rules may apply, based on whichever phase prevails at the time of the ceremony.

One year earlier, schools across the parish implemented drive-through ceremonies.

Graduates wore caps and gowns, and they walked along a stage amid music as they accepted their diplomas. Parents and some family members even watched and cheered, but the event lacked one crucial element – an audience.

As part of the ceremony, students walked into the gym, took a picture with their diploma and left the building.

The closure of schools throughout the state came after an executive order from Gov. John Bel Edwards that shut down schools statewide March 13, 2020.